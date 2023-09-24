Local

World’s 2nd biggest tourist trap is in New England, says new study

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Salem Witch Museum (Boston25News.com Staff/Boston25News.Com Staff)

SALEM, Mass — Not all tourist traps are made equal.

USA Today recently compiled a list of the Top 100 Tourist Traps worldwide by analyzing millions of Google reviews and tallying when terms like “tourist trap”, “overrated” or “expensive” were mentioned.

The Salem Witch Museum ranked 2nd after over 100 reviewers of 10,939 called it a tourist trap.

The museum has educated visitors by transporting them to the 1600′s, giving them a firsthand look at the horrors of the Salem Witch Hunt and its background. ever since its opening in 1972.

The Salem Witch Museum is open year-round from 10am to 5pm, with extended hours in October.

The full Top 10 is as follows:

City/State/ Country
1. Four Corners MonumentArizona/New Mexico/ Utah/ Colorado
2. Salem Witch Museum Massachusetts
3. Calico Ghost TownCalifornia
4. Crazy Horse MemorialSouth Dakota
5. International UFO Museum and Research CenterNew Mexico
6. Blue LagoonIceland
7. Voodoo DoughnutOregon
8. Capilano Suspension BridgeCanada
9. Penang HillMalaysia
10. Pike Place MarketWashington

