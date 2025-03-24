World Figure Skating Championships coming to Boston, will honor victims of D.C. plane crash

BOSTON — For the first time since 2016, the Skating Club of Boston will host the World Figure Skating Championships.

The competition is scheduled to take place at the TD Garden on Wednesday and run through Sunday.

The championships come about two months since 6 people with ties to the Skating Club of Boston were killed in midair collision in Washington D.C.

The President of the International Skating Union says the crash victims will be honored on Wednesday.

A tribute and remembrance will take place between the women’s and pair short program, although details of the tribute were not immediately available.

