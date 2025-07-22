Workers at Fenway Park prepared to picket as early as Wednesday

Hundreds of workers at Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall are preparing to strike.

Aramark employees with UNITE HERE Local 26 say as many as 700 workers are prepared to walk off the job, as soon as tomorrow, Wednesday, July 23.

This comes after no progress was made in the latest bargaining session between the Fenway Sports Group and the workers,.

Last month, the union voted to authorize the strike.

The workers, whose Aramark contracts expired in December 2024, include barbacks, beer sellers, cashiers, catering servers, cooks, souvenir vendors, utility workers, and warehouse runners, among other roles. The workers are asking for better wages, scheduling, and automation protection.

UNITE HERE represents workers in the hospitality industries of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group