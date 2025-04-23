Worker trapped 100 feet off the ground inside Yarmouth water tower rescued by firefighters

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities rescued a worker who sustained a medical emergency while working inside a water tower on Tuesday afternoon.

Yarmouth Deputy Fire Chief Scott Smith says around 3:21 p.m., crews responded to the Sandy Pond Water Tower on Buck Island Road for a report of a cell worker who had a medical event and was suspended 100 feet off the ground.

Responding companies called for extra assistance and began a rope rescue operation.

Utilizing the ropes, the trapped worker was able to sagely evacuate the tower.

The worker was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment.

“The Yarmouth Fire Department has been invested in an initiative to train our members in technical rescue due to the increasing demand and the ongoing long-term sewer project,” Deputy Chief Smith said.

The Hyannis Fire Department and the Barnstable County Technical Rescue Team assisted Yarmouth firefighters with the rescue.

