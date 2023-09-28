Worker seriously injured after fall from roof in Brighton, police say

BOSTON — A worker was seriously injured after falling from a roof in Brighton Thursday evening, authorities say.

Officers responding to the area of 15 Elko Street around 4:17 p.m. for a reported fall found an adult male had sustained a serious head injury after falling about 2 stories off a roof, according to Boston Police.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Officials do not consider his injuries to be life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

