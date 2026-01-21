Worker hospitalized after suffering steam burns on worksite in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A worker was sent to the hospital on Wednesday after being burned on a work site in Falmouth.

According to the fire department, around 2:15 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to an industrial plant on reports of a person with steam burns.

Once on the scene, responders found an individual with ‘significant’ burn injuries after they came into contact with hot water used to fill a cement truck.

Due to the severity of their injuries, Boston Med Flight was dispatched, and the victim was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital.

At this time, there is no additional information to report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

