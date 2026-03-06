Worker hospitalized after falling 20 feet down ventilation shaft at Boston hotel

BOSTON — A worker was taken to the hospital after police say he fell 20 feet down a ventilation shaft at a hotel in Boston on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person trapped at the Omni Parker House at 60 School Street in the city’s downtown section just before 7 a.m. learned a male employee had plummeted into the shaft, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police noted that the worker was conscious and alert at the time of the emergency response.

There was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries or the circumstances surrounding his fall.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group