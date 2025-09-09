Local

Worker hospitalized after being rescued from Boston construction site

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — An injured worker was taken to the hospital after they were rescued from a construction site in Boston on Tuesday.

Firefighters responding to a report of an injured worker at a building under construction at 547 Albany Street launched a technical rescue, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Crews used a ladder truck to rescue the injured worker from the third floor of the building, Boston Deputy Fire Chief Martin McCormack said.

Martin noted that the worker was conscious and alert when transported from the scene by Boston EMS.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the worker was injured.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Boston Inspectional Services are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read