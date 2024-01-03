Worker flown to Boston hospital with serious injuries after falling at construction site in Medfield

MEDFIELD, Mass. — A construction worker suffered serious injuries after falling at a Medfield site on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they received a 911 call around 12 p.m. for a construction accident on Hatter Hill Road.

When officers arrived at the site, they located a worker who sustained serious injuries from a fall.

The worker, an adult male, was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment, police said.

There is no work on the man’s condition Tuesday night.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

