Worker flown to Boston hospital with serious injuries after falling at construction site in Medfield

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff

Worker flown to Boston hospital with serious injuries after falling at construction site in Medfield (Medfield Fire Department)

MEDFIELD, Mass. — A construction worker suffered serious injuries after falling at a Medfield site on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they received a 911 call around 12 p.m. for a construction accident on Hatter Hill Road.

When officers arrived at the site, they located a worker who sustained serious injuries from a fall.

The worker, an adult male, was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment, police said.

There is no work on the man’s condition Tuesday night.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

