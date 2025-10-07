Worker critically injured in fall from roof of building on North Shore

REVERE, Mass. — A worker was critically injured in a fall from the roof of a building on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The worker was conducting late morning repairs at a building on Payson Street when he fell three stories, according to the Revere Fire Department.

Fire officials confirmed to Boston 25 News that the worker was rushed to a Boston hospital in critical condition. His name hasn’t been released.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation into the fall is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

