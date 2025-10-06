Worcester’s Veterans Inc. annual Holiday Harvest just weeks away. Here’s how you can help

Veterans Inc. of Worcester steps in to make sure no veteran falls through the cracks. They offer services year-round, but their biggest event of the year is just weeks away.

Ray Carville of Veterans Inc. joined Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3p.m. to talk about the need for donations and volunteers for this year’s Holiday Harvest.

They need volunteers, non-perishable food items and turkeys. If you are a veteran in need you can also head to their website to learn more about how to sign up for services and to participate at the Holiday Harvest, Tuesday November 25th.

For more information on how you can help, please click this link.

