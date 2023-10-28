State police, DA investigating double shooting at Worcester State University

WORCESTER, Mass — Massachusetts State Police and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a double shooting at Worcester State University.

Worcester State University was placed on lockdown early Saturday morning when they issued at alert at 2:49 a.m. telling everyone that a shelter-in-place is in effect for all buildings and to await further updates.

According to state police, officers were called to the university to assist following a double-shooting in the area of a parking garage.

Two victims were transported to UMass Medical Center, state police say.

A suspect was taken into custody by Worcester Police and preliminary investigation suggests the incident was the result of an altercation and was not an active shooter incident.

Worcester State posted on its website asking anyone with knowledge, video, or images of the Wasylean lot to come forward to WSU staff and WSUPD in the Sheehan Multipurpose Room. They also told the community that counseling resources are available. The update did not say what prompted the shelter-in-place.

The school posted another update shortly before 7:30 a.m. saying that the university would be closed and all events would be canceled.

They did not say if the shelter-in-place was still in effect.

The investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the State Police, and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

This weekend was Worcester State University’s homecoming weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group