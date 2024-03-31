Worcester seeking dogs to chase geese from local parks

WORCESTER, Mass. — As spring and summer approaches Worcester is looking for dogs to chase geese away from local parks.

The Department of Inspectional Services recently put a bid in with the city to help with goose control services at city beaches, parks, golf courses, and cemeteries.

“The vendor shall use trained dogs to discourage geese from locating in the Parks,” the documents said.

Each dog and owner will have to demonstrate experience in the humane hazing of non-migratory geese and have a knowledge of the behavior and biology of non-migratory Canadian geese.

The dog will have to visit the following park locations:

Elm Park

Institute Park

Coes Pond/Beach

University Park

Hope Cemetery

Green Hill Park

Green Hill Municipal Golf Course

Indian Lake at Shore Drive, Morgan Park, Clason Rd Beach

Knights of Columbus Green Hill Athletic Complex

other locations as needed

Each park shall be visited up to 3 days per week and during each visit, every location specified shall be visited.

Canada geese can pose sanitary and health problems for citizens. The birds can produce a half pound to a pound and a half of waste each day, which can contaminate water, according to the state’s Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

The dogs will begin work on July 1 and end on June 30, 2025.

For more information, visit the link here.

