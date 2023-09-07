Worcester Public Schools takes proactive steps to help students manage high stress levels

WORCESTER, Mass. — Many children continue to suffer mental health issues even though the worst of the pandemic is over.

This creates a big challenge for school systems as they start a new academic year.

In Worcester, school officials are recognizing that many students are regularly suffering from stress levels that are too high.

A system-wide survey of middle school students found 37% of them say they experience high levels of stress.

That’s three times the number who report problems with bullying or peer pressure.

For high school students, 59% say stress is their top mental health issue which far exceeds the 8% who report peer pressure or problems at home.

It’s a situation that disrupts learning, according to Annie Azarloza, Chief Academic Support Officer for Worcester Public Schools (WPS).

“Are they seeing more trauma-informed behaviors in the classroom? Absolutely.”

She says new initiatives focus on restorative practices, not punishment.

“Strengthening their social emotional competencies. How do you self-regulate? What coping skills do you use when you feel you’re becoming escalated?”

Colleen Boria-Harthan, a Social/Emotional Coach with WPS, says the district is deploying more resources to the schools.

“Worcester public has increased staffing capacity where every single school in the district has at least one, if not more, school adjustment counselors to provide those supports and services for our students which is huge.”

Although the spike in stress levels can be blamed on things like COVID-19 and social media, both Azarloza and Boria-Harthan believe students are becoming more empowered to speak up about how they fell.

“Our kiddos are developing the skills to recognize what stress feels like for them,” said Boria-Harthan.

“We’re trying to lift the stigma,” added Azarloza. “It’s so important for us to say, ‘It’s okay if you’re struggling.’ I think because we’re also instilling that into our children, children are feeling more comfortable to say, ‘You know what, I’m feeling a little stressed today, I might need some help.’”

All these efforts are set against a troubling trend across the country.

In 2011, the Centers for Disease Control reported that 28% of high school students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.

By 2021, that number had soared to 42%.

