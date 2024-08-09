Worcester Public Library closed Friday after staff member attacked with skateboard

All branches of the Worcester Public Library will be closed Friday after a staff member was attacked with a skateboard Thursday.

A city spokesperson says the library staff will spend Friday debriefing after police responded to the Salem Square location for the unprovoked attack Thursday afternoon.

The person who attacked the staff member was arrested.

The staff member who was attacked has injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

The library closed one hour early Thursday so that City Manager Eric D. Batista and Library Executive Director Jason Homer could discuss the incident with staff and address concerns.

“The safety and security of all library employees and patrons is of the utmost importance. The administration has worked closely with library leadership to meet the changing needs of patrons and users of the Worcester Public Library, including the creation of a community resources department, which has been staffed with a community liaison, two security officers, and a social worker,” said City Manager Eric D. Batista. “In addition, staff has received training on trauma informed de-escalation techniques. That said, violence is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. The Worcester Public Library will remain an open and welcoming place for all members of the community, but this sacred space and those who operate it must be treated with respect, honor, and dignity. The incident remains under investigation.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group