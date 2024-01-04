Worcester prepares for first snow storm of the season

WORCESTER, Mass. — In Worcester, they are thinking snow.

This weekend, a Nor’easter is threatening to drop up to ten inches of snow on Worcester, and people are getting ready.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware is well stocked with shovels, ice melt, ice scrapers — everything you need to get through a storm.

As you might expect, business is brisk.

“People are getting ready for the snow. Yesterday we sold three snow blowers, and those are a thousand dollars apiece. People are definitely getting ready,” said store manager Toby Aharonian.

At the Worcester DPW yard, trucks are already loading up on a saltwater brine mix

This mix — applied to the roads ahead of the storm — will help keep snow from piling up before the plows can reach them.

With 400 miles of road to keep clear, it’s a valuable time saver.

“It’s not a cure-all but it really does buy us time to get over those 400 miles of roadway with the sanders the salters, it gives us some flexibility as far as our reaction time,” said Worcester DPW Commissioner Jay Fink.

