Worcester police warning residents of suspicious vehicle attempting to abduct walkers

WORCESTER, Mass — Worcester police are warning residents of a suspicious vehicle attempting to abduct walkers.

According to police, on October 12 around 4:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Greenbriar Lane for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Officers were told that a female was taking her morning walk when she observed a white SUV pass her and then reverse to where she was walking.

A male told her to get in the vehicle, so the female ran into a nearby yard and the vehicle left.

Shortly afterward, officers received a similar call on Winifred Ave.

Upon arrival, a male told officers he was walking on the street when a white BMW SUV, with two males inside pulled up behind him.

One of the males inside the car demanded money from the walker. The male in the vehicle then demanded that the walker get into the vehicle. The male in the vehicle exited the vehicle and tried to grab the walker, who ran away and hid in a backyard until the vehicle drove away, police say.

Officers checked the area but did not locate the white SUV.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group