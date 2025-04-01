Worcester Police searching for missing 12-year-old

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help locating a child who didn’t come home from school on Monday.

12-year-old Emerald Andujar was last seen leaving the Claremont Academy, according to authorities.

He is described as a 4′10″ male wearing a maroon jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about Andujar’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 508-799-8606.

