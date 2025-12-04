Worcester police report nearly 30 vehicles stolen in November, 16 recovered

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Police Department reports that in the month of November, 29 vehicles were stolen.

On the social media platform X, Police say that 45% of the vehicles that were stolen were “opportunity-based” thefts, citing that keys were left inside the vehicle or that the vehicle was still running.

Police also reported that of the 29 vehicles stolen, 16 of them have been recovered thus far.

A majority of thefts have been reported in the areas of Dorchester and Providence Street.

