Worcester PD seek public’s assistance in locating operator of vehicle who hit man on scooter

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the operator of a vehicle that hit a man on an electric scooter.

On July 19th around 3:10 a.m. a 26-year-old man riding an electric scooter was traveling east on June Street when he was struck by a vehicle. The operator of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Surveillance video shows the car as a blue four-door sedan, with fog lights and rims.

Any damage on the vehicle would be located on the front passenger’s side bumper, hood, or even windshield, police said.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this incident, please send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Crash Reconstruction Unit at (508) 799-8674.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

