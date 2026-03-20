Worcester officials give statement after ‘hateful, racial comments’ made following high school games

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester city leaders are calling out those responsible for posting racist comments online following a girls’ basketball game.

The posts targeting students appeared after the South High Andover high match-up on March 6th.

According to the telegram, during the game, video surfaced of a South High player shoving someone on the other team.

“Unfortunately, following the game, social media posts emerged that depicted student-athletes in an utterly unacceptable manner,” said Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty, the Worcester School Committee, and Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Brian E. Allen in a joint statement. “These actions overshadowed the girls’ opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments and included hateful, racial comments directed toward South High’s players by adults and individuals not affiliated with either district.”

The city leaders stressed the importance of respect towards one another and condemned any form of racism, saying they are “deeply troubled by the recent rhetoric.”

“Hate and discrimination have no place in our society, and certainly not toward our youth. All human beings deserve to be treated with respect and decency. We emphasize that adults must serve as role models for kindness, respect, and appropriate behavior. School staff continues to offer support and hold ongoing discussions with affected students, while serving as role models,” the joint statement added.

City leaders and school officials concluded that they will continue ensuring “safe, welcoming environments where all students feel valued and respected.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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