Worcester man found guilty for August 2020 murder

WORCESTER, Mass. — Following a 10-day trial, Worcester Superior Court has found a Worcester man guilty of the first-degree murder of 31-year-old Darren Dyette on King Street.

Jacob Grice, 39, was found guilty of first-degree murder. The conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without parole. Gice was also convicted of carrying ammunition without an FID card.

“I want to thank our prosecution team of Assistant District Attorneys David Feraco and Shayna Woodard, as well as Victim Witness Advocate Margaret Rwaramba, for their hard work on this case,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr said. “I also would like to thank the Worcester Police Department for their thorough and diligent work in pursuit of justice.”

Additonally, Amber L. Gavel, 31, was also arraigned for murder and has been held without bail since November 2020. She is scheduled to appear in court again on March 6, 2025.

Gice is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on March 12, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

