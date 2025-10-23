Worcester man in country admits to helping families across border illegally

A Worcester man admitted in court Wednesday that he helped enable a large smuggling operation to get Brazilian-based families into the country illegally.

Flavio Alexandra, 41, admitted to charges of money laundering, conspiring to bring aliens in the country, and illegal reentry at a hearing in US District Court in Worcester, court paperwork shows.

According to prosecutors, people who were smuggled generally paid Alves $20,000 to $25,000, depending on the size of the family, the Worcester Telegram and Gazette reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

