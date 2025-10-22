Worcester man arrested, charged with larceny and fraud after a string of thefts in Maynard

MAYNARD, Mass. — The Maynard Police Department has announced the arrest of a Worcester man on larceny and fraud charges after a string of motor vehicle break-ins and thefts within the town.

25-year-old Jose Olivio Adorono was taken into custody following a weeklong investigation. He faces the following charges:

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle (Two Counts)

Receiving Stolen Property Under $1,200, Subsequent Offense (Nine Counts)

Credit Card Fraud

Larceny of a Credit Card

The incident began back on Monday, September 29, when the Maynard Police Department was alerted to a 2017 Acura RDX that had been stolen from the area of Field Street, which was then later retrieved in Worcester the same day.

Later on the same day, police had been informed of numerous other motor vehicle break-ins in the area of Chandler and Parker streets, with one of the vehicles having a credit card stolen from it.

Then on Sunday, October 19, police were notified of another stolen vehicle, a 2021 Subaru Forester, from the area of North Street. The vehicle was later found in Fitchburg, but a suspect was seen running from the car and the police.

An initial investigation determined that the suspect was Adorono as the person responsible for stealing the vehicles. It was also believed that he was in possession of numerous items from the vehicles.

Maynard police obtained an arrest warrant for Adorono and took him into custody on Tuesday. He was then arraigned on Wednesday in Concord District Court.

“This case highlights the dedication and hard work of our officers and detectives, whose commitment to keeping our community safe resulted in the arrest of a suspect,” said Maynard Police Chief Christopher Troiano. “As always, I’d like to encourage all Maynard residents to please lock your vehicle doors and do not leave valuables in vehicles overnight.”

These are allegations. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

