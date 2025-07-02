Worcester man accused of hurling sticks of dynamite out of home

WORCESTER, Mass — Police responded to a chaotic scene in Worcester Wednesday when a man began throwing lit dynamite out of his home, officials say.

Officers who responded to Catharine Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. were greeted with the sound of explosions and smoke billowing over the street.

A neighbor at the scene told police that a man, later identified as 62-year-old Richard Dupre, had been lighting half sticks of dynamite and hurling them out of a window of a home.

Officers entered Dupre‘s house and discovered several large, red explosive sticks, Worcester police told Boston 25 News.

He was placed under arrest and was charged with throwing or placing an incendiary device, discharging or exploding an incendiary device, vandalism, disturbing the peace and possession of an incendiary device.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded and detonated the explosives.

No one was hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

