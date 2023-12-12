A Worcester high school closed Tuesday due to lack of heat

WORCESTER, Mass. — Burncoat High School in Worcester will be closed on Tuesday due to a lack of adequate heat in the building, school officials announced Monday evening.

Both the boys and girls basketball games are also canceled on Tuesday, school officials added.

“The Worcester Public Schools Facilities Department is working diligently with contractors to fix the issue,” according to the announcement.

School leaders said they expect the building to be back open on Wednesday but will update students, staff, and families as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group