Worcester DA grateful Attorney General Campbell took up MSP Academy death investigation

At the Worcester County DA’s Office, a picture of Enrique Delgado-Garcia still hangs on the wall of the cubicle where he devoted himself to his work as a victim’s advocate.

“Enrique, everyone loved Enrique in our office,” Worcester County DA Joe Early said in an interview Monday.

“We talked to him about staying here. We offered him more but his dream was to become a state trooper.”

Enrique’s death during a boxing exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Training Academy in 2024 shocked the DA’s office.

And it’s why District Attorney Joe Early recused his office from the investigation that has now resulted in charges against four state police training academy members for Enrique’s death

Boston 25 asked DA Early if it a difficult decision to recuse the office from this case.

“No, it wasn’t a difficult decision at all,” DA Early said.

“We were all particularly close to Enrique that would not, it was not something that could be done or consider being done. I knew right away we had to ship it out.”

Enrique Delgado-Garcia left the DA’s office after 8 months, to pursue his dream to join the Massachusetts State Police.

Enrique’s supervisor remembers his deep passion for his job, for helping others.

Her thoughts now are with Enrique’s family.

“I hope this gives them answers they are looking for. It might not give them closure but hopefully give them answers because they’ve been looking for that,” said Margaret Rwaramba, the Director of the Victim Witness Assistance Program at the Worcester County DA’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group