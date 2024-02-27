Woman and dog rescued from ice in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A day after crews attended an Ice Rescue Technician Class, Northborough firefighters had to put their training to the test.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials say a woman became trapped in the ice and mug while walking her dog in a wooded area.

Four of the members who attended the rescue class were on duty and quickly responded to the scene.

Pictures show fire crews guiding the woman from the icy water.

Both the human and K9 victims were successfully rescued. Northborough Police also assisted in the rescue.

