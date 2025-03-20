WATCH: Officers pull man from icy waters using long rope in Worcester County

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Dramatic video shows crews rescuing a man who fell into icy waters on Thursday morning.

Shrewsbury Police say they received a call around 7:50 a.m. for a report of a missing man in the area of 7 Boston Turnpike. About 10 minutes later as officers were canvassing the area, they saw the man in the middle of Lake Quinsigamond under the Route 9 Bridge, calling for help and struggling to stay afloat.

The water temperature at the time was an estimated 42 degrees, with the air temperature around 40 degrees.

Drone video provided by police show officers on the bridge throwing the man a special flotation device and pulling him closer to shore.

Shrewsbury Fire resources, along with a rescue diver, were quickly deployed to assist the victim.

The man was safely pulled to shore at approximately 8:11 a.m., just over 20 minutes since the initial 911 call, according to authorities.

Worcester EMS paramedics provided immediate medical care to the victim and transported him to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Chief Anderson, Lieutenant Perna, Sergeants Brian and Mark Sklut, and Officers Chysna, Kelley, O’Brien, Zona, Warwick, and Carroll all assisted with locating the man and bringing him safely to shore.

The flotation device used in this rescue is called the “Manny Tube,” named in honor of fallen Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia, who died while trying to save a drowning victim in 2021.

