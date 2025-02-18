STERLING, Mass. — Officials are urging motorists to clean off their cars before driving after two people were injured from debris flying off of vehicles on Monday.

The Sterling Fire Department says they responded to two incidents within 6 hours where drivers were injured from large chunks of ice that came off of another vehicle and struck their windshields.

Pictures show the devastating impacts of the debris.

Two drivers injured after falling ice from other cars smash windshields in Sterling (Sterling Fire Department)

“We cannot stress enough how important it is to completely clear your vehicles off of ice and snow before driving,” the Sterling Fire Department wrote in a social media post.

The extent of the drivers’ injuries was not immediately available.

