Three teens hospitalized after shooting in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured three teens.

Officers responding to the area of Clarkson Street around 9:11 p.m. for a report of a shooting found two 18-year-old female victims and a 17-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Medical aid was rendered to all three victims and they were all transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

There are no reports of any arrests.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation by the Worcester Police Detective Bureau. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call them at (508) 799-8651.

No further information was immediately available.

Worcester Police Department shooting

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

