Three residents displaced after lightning strikes Ludlow home

LUDLOW, Mass. — A house fire in Ludlow during Wednesday night’s storm prompted a large emergency response.

According to officials, crews responded to a residence on Poole Street just after 7:15 p.m. for a report of a house struck by lightning. Arriving personnel found smoke and fire pouring from the attic.

Due to the lack of a municipal water supply, crews called for a third alarm response to bring additional resources to the scene. After an aggressive interior attack on the blaze, the fire was extinguished in about 35 minutes.

Officials say three residents safely evacuated the home before firefighters arrived and there were no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters also found a cat in the home and returned it to the owners.

The fire departments of Belchertown, Bondsville, Granby, Palmer, Westover, and Wilbraham all provided mutual aid to the scene, with the Chicopee Fire Department providing station coverage.

