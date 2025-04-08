Three arrests made in connection to 2024 deadly double shooting in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police arrested three Massachusetts men in connection to the fatal shooting of a man and woman at an apartment complex last year.

Sheldon Thorpe, 22, of Fall River, was arrested on Monday in Dorchester. Worcester Police say he is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to rob, unlawful carrying of a rifle, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a rifle in the commission of a felony.

Shaquille Watford, 31, of Weymouth, was arrested on April 3 in Weymouth in relation to the Worcester deadly shooting and unrelated warrants, according to authorities. He is charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to rob, unlawful carrying of a rifle, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a rifle in the commission of a felony. Police say he will be arraigned on two charges of murder.

Jeffrey Toney, 29, of Attleboro, was already in custody on unrelated charges, but faces two charges of armed assault with intent to rob, unlawful carrying of a rifle, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a rifle in the commission of a felony in connection to the Worcester double homicide. Tony will also be arraigned on two murder charges.

It’s unclear if the suspects and victims were known to each other.

On November 21, 2024, officers responding to reports of possible gunfire at an apartment building on Brookside Avenue found a woman and man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the male victim was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Worcester Police thanked the Weymouth Police Department, the Fall River Police Department, the Boston Police Department Gang Unit, the U.S. Marshalls Office, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit for their assistance with the investigation.

No further details were made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

