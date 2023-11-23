WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a suspect they say is part of an international jewel theft ring.

West Boylston Police issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Monica Rostas, 33, of Ridgewood, New York, and also Romania. She is accused of stealing a Rolex watch from Watermark Antiques on September 13 valued at $14,500.

Video from September shows Rostas and another suspect walking into the store and looking at the valuables in the glass case. Police suspect they parked their car in a different lot so as not to arouse suspicion.

Suspect identified, another sought in theft of $14,500 watch from West Boylston store (West Boylston Police Department)

An investigation by Sgt. James Bartlett determined that Rostas is a suspect and that she may be “part of a group of international jewel thieves, with previous arrests in the UK and various locations in the United States.”

Police say the group targets places on the East Coast.

Anyone with information about Rostas’s whereabouts or the other person in the video is asked to call the West Boylston Police Department at 774-450-3510.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

