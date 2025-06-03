Street named after Worcester teen who died attempting ‘One Chip’ social media challenge

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester street was renamed in honor of a teen who tragically lost his life attempting a social media challenge.

14-year-old Harris Wolobah passed away in 2023 after taking part in the “One Chip Challenge,” which involves eating an extremely spicy chip made from some of the hottest peppers in the world.

On Tuesday, family and loved ones gathered at the intersection of Shore Drive and South Frontage Road near the Greendale YMCA to dedicate a street in his honor.

The intersection will now be called Harris Wolobah Way.

