Spokesperson says there’s a plan forward for Milford teen, his parents, to obtain legal status

MILFORD, Mass. — Just a day after 18-year-old Marcelo Gomes Da Silva was released from ICE custody, a family spokesperson says there’s a plan forward for the teen and his parents to gain legal status.

“There is a plan for him, there is a plan for his parents and they are completely cooperative and want the chance to do this in a systematic way and I fully respect that,” said Coleen Greco.

Robin Nice, Gomes Da Silva’s lawyer, says there is an asylum application pending and they’re exploring more options.

Although the Milford teen and his family are happy to be reunited, his release has come with safety concerns.

“There are people that want to see him hurt in a variety of ways so we have to make sense that we’re not calling attention to where he is and not giving too much energy in the wrong direction,” said Greco.

On May 31, Gomes Da Silva was driving in his father’s, Joao Paulo Gomes Pereira’s, car to volleyball practice at Milford High School when he was detained by immigration officers.

ICE officials say they were looking for Gomes Pereira when they picked up the 18-year-old.

Immigration authorities allege hat Gomes Pereira is wanted for speeding 100 miles an hour through residential areas.

Boston 25 News found one record in the courts of a citation issued for Gomes Pereira in July of 2023 — court records show Milford Police cited him for failing to yield to a stop sign and driving with a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender.Sources familiar with his driving record tell 25 Investigates that he has had 16 driving-related citations since 2014.

“When we go out into the community, and we find others who are unlawfully here, we are going to arrest them. We’ve been completely transparent with that. He’s 18 years old, he is unlawfully in this country,” Patricia Hyde, Field Office Director of ICE Enforcement, said earlier this week.

Gomes Da Silva’s case is due back in court on June 26.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

