Southbridge man arrested on drug charges following ATV disturbance

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A Southbridge man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday night after a call for a street racing.

21-year-old Christopher Colon is charged with possession with intent to distribute class B cocaine.

Officers responding to the area of Green Avenue around 6:10 p.m. for a group of men racing ATVs in the street found a large group standing next to a four-wheeler, according to Southbridge Police.

As detectives approached the group, Colon ran to the rear of a residence and allegedly dropped a fanny pack he was carrying. Colon returned to the ATV as officers began walking towards the fanny pack. When Colon noticed this, police say he approached detectives and attempted to wrestle the fanny pack from them.

After an ensuing struggle, detectives allegedly found cocaine packaged for distribution in the pack as well as money from the alleged ongoing sale of narcotics in the community.

Colon was arraigned in Dudley District Court on Thursday.

“Due to numerous complaints our department has received from residents regarding recreation vehicles (dirt bikes, four wheelers, etc.) being operated at high rates of speed on public ways in our community we continue to take an aggressive & proactive approach to reducing this type of activity,” police wrote in a statement.

