Police seeking 2 suspects accused of several business break-ins throughout Central Mass.

RUTLAND, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of a multi-jurisdictional crime spree spanning two states over the summer.

Rutland Police say a group of suspects broke into multiple convenience stores across central Massachusetts and northern Connecticut attempting to steal ATMs in a 3-week span.

Although several of the suspects have been identified, police say there are two whose identities are unknown.

On May 12, officers responding to Colonial Convenience on Barre Paxton for a reported burglary found the suspects had taken cash from the register, according to police.

One of the suspects was wearing distinctive dark glasses and a Champion hoodie.

The group reportedly left the scene in a 2006-2013 gray Honda CR-V.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Dan Collinge at 508-886-4106 x213.

