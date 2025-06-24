Police searching for missing 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Worcester woman.

According to police, 74-year-old Alice De Moura was last seen on Tampa Street around 7:15 p.m.

De Moura has Alzheimer’s and was last seen wearing a black pajama top and black pajama bottoms.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 74-year-old Alice De Moura of... Posted by Worcester Police Department (Official) on Monday, June 23, 2025

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group