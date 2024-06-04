Police: Porch pirates wearing Amazon vests stole expensive packages from Gardner residents

GARDNER, Mass. — Police are asking the public to remain vigilant after suspects allegedly dressed like delivery drivers stole expensive items from porches in town.

According to authorities, the suspects often wear Amazon vests and approach victim’s houses carrying a box. They then allegedly swap the box out with the package that was originally delivered in an attempt to cover their tracks.

Officials say expensive items like cell phones were reported stolen and the packages are swiped within minutes of the initial delivery.

The total number of thefts in the area is unclear at this time.

The public is asked to make note of any identifying information of the suspicious persons or vehicles in the area, if safe to do so.

Gardner Police can be contacted at 978-632-5600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

