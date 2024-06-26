Police: Man who tried stabbing Auburn Mall employee swam to middle of nearby pond to avoid officers

AUBURN, Mass. — A Worcester man was arrested on Friday after allegedly threatening a mall employee with a knife and hiding from officers in a nearby pond.

46-year-old Rafael Rios Candelaria is charged with armed robbery, larceny over $1,200, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace. He is also facing larceny over $1,200 and disorderly conduct charges from a previous incident in Auburn.

Police say an employee at the Auburn Mall called 911 around 6 p.m. claiming Candelaria tried stabbing him with a knife after attempting to steal $1,200 worth of fragrances from Macy’s.

Candelaria then fled on foot towards Southbridge Street, where officers eventually lost sight of him somewhere between the Auburn Library and the fire department.

Auburn Police, with the help of Massachusetts State Police Troopers, established a perimeter around the area.

A State Police K9 found Candelaria several minutes later and pursued him toward the pond behind the library.

Candelaria swam to the middle of the pond to avoid capture by officers and refused to surrender.

The State Police K9 had to swim out towards him to guide him towards the shore of Brotherton Way, where he was arrested, according to authorities.

Candelaria was held on $2,500 bail and is being held at the Worcester County House of Correction.

