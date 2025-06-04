Milford High School volleyball team, fans, rally around classmate detained by ICE agents

MILFORD, Mass. — The energy was high inside Milford High School Tuesday night where hundreds packed the playoff volleyball match, wearing white T-shirts to honor Marcelo Gomes da Silva.

“That game represented the spirit of Marcelo, it was like he was still there,” said Aloiye Okhipo, a student.

Marcelo’s jersey, #10, hung on the sidelines while the 18-year-old remains in ICE custody, missing the big match.

Milford high school volleyball team rallies around classmate detained by ICE agents (Milford TV)

“It was electric in there, every single chance we got people were screaming people were clapping it was probably one of the best games I’ve seen at Milford High,” said Ben Pezza, a student

Students passed out stickers at the game that said “Free Marcelo” with similar messages written on their T-shirts.

“I think it kinda just builds awareness just to show that everyone’s here, we’re here for Marcelo and we’re just fighting for him every day,” said Nathan Dinis, a friend.

Marcelo was on his way to volleyball practice Saturday morning when ICE agents detained him.

ICE officials said Monday, his father was the intended target.

“It definitely has felt pretty empty during practices, we haven’t played since he was taken,” said Colin Greco, Marcelo’s teammate on the volleyball team. “Huge part of the team, his energy just mainly that like him being the hype guy all year long.”

Many students say as hard as it was not having Marcelo playing in this match, it was heartwarming to see so many come out to show support for him.

“We showed up for him and I think he’d be glad that people know what’s happening and people want the best for him,” said Pezza.

“We’ve definitely been doing a lot of praying, group prayers, individual prayers, writing prayers on our shirts, we feel that’s the best way to really show that we’re hoping that he’s back as soon as possible,” said Greco.

25 Investigates: Father of detained teen has driving infractions dating back to 2014, source says

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

