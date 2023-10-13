Man arrested, accused of wearing scary Halloween mask near Uxbridge preschool during recess

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — A man passing by a preschool Friday morning while allegedly wearing a scary Halloween mask was placed under arrest.

The suspect, whose name is not being released, is charged with disruption of a school assembly and disturbing the peace.

Uxbridge Police say they received a call from the Taft Early Learning Center School on Capron Street around 11 a.m. for a report of a suspicious man walking on school grounds “wearing a leather jacket with a large amount of pins and a full-face covering Halloween mask.” The mask, officials say, resembled a well-known movie serial killer.

Several children were outside enjoying recess at the time of the call. School officials decided to shelter in place while officers searched for the masked man.

He was located on Capron Street minutes later and arrested. Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

