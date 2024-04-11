Live ammunition found in parking lot of Auburn High School, police say

AUBURN, Mass. — Auburn High School was placed into a “soft lockdown” on Thursday morning after authorities say several live bullets were found on the campus.

According to Auburn Police, three rounds of live ammunition were found in the parking lot by school staff. Police were immediately alerted and conducted sweeps both inside and outside the building.

“With the help of Dr. Chamberland, and quick communication throughout the school community, the origin of the ammunition was quickly discovered,” police said in a social media post, although they did not disclose the origin of the found bullets.

The school was taken out of lockdown a short time later with the assistance of Worcester Police and Massachusetts State Police.

Officials say at no point did they believe there was a threat to school safety.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Auburn Public Schools for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group