Injuries reported in crash that snarled traffic on Rt 495 in Milford, officials say

MILFORD, Mass. — A serious crash on a Milford highway caused a significant traffic backup on Friday.

Troopers responding to Route 495 around 11:40 a.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash found that several people were injured, according to State Police. The extent of injuries is unclear at this time.

Emergency crews were seen tending to a car with significant front-end damage off the side of the road.

The left lane is closed and heavy traffic delays are expected in the surrounding areas.

No further information was immediately available.

Rollover crash with serious injuries in #Milford on I-495-SB at MM-49.4. Left lane closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 17, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

