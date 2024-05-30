Disaster recovery center opens in Leominster for residents affected by 2023 storms

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Officials announced Thursday that a disaster recovery center (DRC) has officially opened for people affected by the devastating 2023 floods.

The center is designed for affected residents to apply for disaster assistance. The facilities, located at Leominster City Hall, are equipped with assistive technology equipment, including, video remote interpreting, large print or braille material, and amplified listening systems for those who need extra help.

Specialists at the center will help residents FEMA Individual Assistance. The DRC will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and walk-in appointments are welcomed.

“We know that 1,400 people have told the city, but we have less than 500 who have actually registered with FEMA, so come on down and see us,” FEMA wrote in a press release.

The announcement comes just a day after FEMA denied additional relief to the city.

Those affected by the disaster don’t have to visit a DRC to apply for disaster assistance. Survivors can also register in one of the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov. The FEMA website is accessible and includes language translation options.

By phone at 1-800-621-3362. Press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish and 3 for all other languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Download FEMA’s Mobile App. Select Disaster Resources and click on Apply for Assistance Online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

