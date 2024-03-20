2 juveniles arrested, accused of pulling pellet gun on passengers of a bus at Auburn Mall

AUBURN, Mass. — Two juveniles, including one with warrants, were arrested Tuesday for allegedly pulling out a replica gun and threatening passengers on a WRTA bus.

A 14-year-old male is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

According to Auburn Police, officers responded to the Auburn Mall around 6 p.m. for a report of two males threatening three other males with firearms on a WRTA bus that had just pulled up. The victims fled towards the entrance of the mall.

At the time of the call, officials say every Auburn officer was tied up on previous calls, but patrol officers were able to convene on the scene. They were given a description of both males and allegedly found one of them running away from the entrance to the mall. After apprehending the juvenile, police say he was not armed and will be summonsed to Worcester Juvenile Court on related offenses.

As more officers responded to the scene, the 14-year-old suspect was located running towards the parking garage. Police allegedly gave several verbal commands to the suspect to stop and to place his hands on his head that were ignored.

After officers drew their firearms, the suspect put both hands on his head and a black handgun fell from inside of his jacket to the floor, according to authorities. The gun recovered by officers was discovered to be a replica pellet gun.

The 14-year-old was arrested without incident. Investigators discovered he had two warrants for his arrest from separate incidents. The details of those incidents were not immediately available.

He was arraigned on Wednesday and held without bail.

“We would like to commend our Officers for a job well done in quickly locating and apprehending the two suspects,” Auburn Police wrote in a social media post. “More importantly we would like to commend their professionalism and composure during the incident and bringing it to a peaceful resolution.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

