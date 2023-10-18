Worcester County Sheriff’s Office hosts 10th Annual winter coat drive

WORCESTER, Mass. — As the winter season approaches, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office hosted their 10th Annual Winter Coat Drive to ensure those in need stay warm and comfortable during the coldest months of year.

The sheriff’s office teamed up with local organizations, businesses and community members for Tuesday’s event to raise funds for the distribution of brand-new winter coats to thousands of individuals across Worcester County.

Donations are encouraged through October 27th.

Sheriff Lew Evangelidis and his team will be visiting more than 20 non-profit organizations and community centers to distribute coats directly to community members.

“As recipients tell us, these coats represent so much more than a winter jacket, they represent a community that cares,” commented Sheriff Evangelidis. “The department has received countless displays of appreciation from the recipients, which shows just how much of an impact this gesture has. This is a special time of the year for the Sheriff’s Department and we’re looking forward to connecting with the community members we serve.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

