Worcester city officials warn of elevated E. Coli levels after wastewater overflows into storm drain

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester City Officials are warning the public of an elevated risk of E. Coli levels after wastewater was discharged onto the streets.

Officials say that on Friday morning, around 11:07 AM, the city encountered a sewage overflow in the area of 65 Lake Avenue.

Around 470 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged from an underground pipe and onto the street.

An immediate response from city crews was able to stop the leakage around 12:41 PM and ensure that the sewer system was operating normally.

However, during the wastewater leak, some of it had made its way into some of the storm drains, which ultimately drains to Lake Quinsigamond.

The city is now advising the public of a possible elevation to E. Coli levels near the areas of the discharge.

Officials say that they will be conducting daily testing until levels return to normal ranges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

