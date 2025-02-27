Worcester city councilor to attend meetings remotely due to ‘threats,’ ‘non-stop harassment’

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester city council announced this week that she will be attending meetings remotely until further notice due to “threats” and “non-stop harassment” she’s been facing.

“Due to specific and direct threats, some of which of a sexual nature, against myself and my family, I will utilize the virtual option to temporarily attend City Council and Standing Committee meetings,” Etel Haxhiaj wrote in a Facebook post.

“Given previous acts of vandalism and non-stop harassment these last few years, I take my safety as a woman, mother and immigrant very seriously,” Haxhiaj explained.

Haxhiaj confirmed in the post that she’s reported the threats to authorities, thanking police for their responsiveness.

“My and my family’s safety come first and my work serving District 5 residents continues uninterrupted,” Haxhiaj added. “I remain steadfast in my solidarity with all communities under attack.”

Haxhiaj is an immigrant from Albania and the first Muslim to serve on the Worcester City Council.

Haxhiaj announcement comes after Councilor-at-Large Thu Nguyen took a hiatus over allegations of transphobia.

The Worcester City Council voted earlier this month to become a sanctuary city for transgender and gender-diverse people.

